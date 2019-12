WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Four people are behind bars after a drug bust in Marshfield.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip about drugs being dealt at a home.

When deputies and officers executed a search warrant, they found methamphetamine with a street value of more than $77,000.

They also discovered controlled pills, drug paraphernalia, other drugs, and $10,000 in cash.

The four suspects are facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance near a park.