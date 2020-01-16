‘Droopy Drawers’ now performs at a different Branson show

BRANSON, Mo. — The character known as “Droopy Drawers” will now be performing with the Bilyeu Sisters at the Grand Country Music Hall in Branson.

Last Friday, Tim Mabe was fired by his son from the Famous Baldknobbers Show.

“We’re excited to have our cousin, Tim Mabe, in the shows this year,” Tammy Bilyeu said. “Having traditional Ozarks’ comedy that Droopy Drawers Jr brings to the stage is just one more way we can provide a unique entertainment experience for our visitors. Droopy Drawers Jr is truly a beloved character.”

Tim’s character will now join Tammy and Tonya Bilyeu in two shows on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at 7:00 p.m.

All 3 of them are cousins and have performed together in the past.

