DRONE VIDEO: What remains of the Dallas County property where Cassidy Rainwater was kept in a cage

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- Crews with OzarksFirst returned to the area of Moon Valley Road Wednesday to find any updates on the Cassidy Rainwater investigation. While up there, crews got drone footage of the area.

OzarksFirst also learned Wednesday various court documents provide more details about the history of the property on Moon Valley Road. Court documents say James Phelps listed the property as his home address as early as 2011. Timothy Norton listed the property as his address in 1992 and 1993.

However, court documents say Norton lived in Wright City in 2020. A man claiming he owns the property the cabin sits on also listed his mailing address as being on Moon Valley in 1997.

The cabin and other items on the property were destroyed during a late-night fire on October 4th.

OzarksFirst Reporter Bailey Strohl spoke with the property owner, who says he built the cabin. However, records from the Dallas County Assessor’s Office show the property the cabin sits on is currently owned by someone else.