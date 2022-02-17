SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Families driving North to Springfield say the roads weren’t bad early in the afternoon.

“We left about 5 p.m. and the roads were they were fine,” Shannon Rollins, from Clever, said. She drove her granddaughters to the Jojo Siwa concert at John Q Hammons Arena. She picked up her one granddaughter from Kansas Wednesday to avoid the weather Thursday.

“This is the second time that I’ve had to go pick her up in Kansas,” Rollins said. “They’re so excited.”

Some families drove from out of state for the concert.

“I’m from Gentry Arkansas,” Amber Wingo said. “It took me four hours to get here today. Conditions weren’t too bad. They had a little bit of sleet. There [was] a little bit of buildup, but it looked like there was a lot of salt on the road, so we didn’t have any problems.”

Both Rollins and Wingo weren’t too concerned about the road conditions once the concert was over. But, they came prepared.

“We’re going to drive back tonight and we’re going to watch the road conditions to see if we need to get a room or anything,” Wingo said. “But we’re thinking at this time it’s going to be OK. We did all the things that you’re supposed to do. We have blankets in the car. We brought some extra food and water just in case because we’ve seen where there was issues before. Make sure our phones were charged, but we did feel like we could do it safely. We wouldn’t take the littles out if we didn’t think we could make it.”

“The bridges might be kind of slick, you know, the overpasses and stuff like that,” Wingo said.”If we take our time, I think we’ll get home safe.”

The concert was rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic. Then it was rescheduled again because of winter weather earlier this month.

“So we bought these[ [tickets] two years ago,” Wingo said. “Then we had February second and then because of the weather, we had to move it to the 17th.”

Fans were just happy to finally see the concert.