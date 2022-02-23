SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sleet has phased out of the Ozarks region for now, but roads are remaining slick tonight. All major roads surrounding Springfield are completely covered, according to MoDOT’s Traveler Map.

As hard as it can be for everyday drivers to get around, we asked truckers how they plan to handle several days of driving in dangerous conditions.

“I was in Ohio for another company and that took me like 10 hours to go like 80 miles on ice,” driver William Forsythe said. “And people were running around me everywhere. People sometimes don’t know how to drive on and they hit the brakes, you know, and that’s the wrong thing to do. You just have to take the time.”

Hauling equipment from Harrison, Arkansas to St. Charles, Missouri, Forsythe stopped in Strafford this afternoon to fill up and brush a layer of ice off his rig.

But snow and sleet aren’t his only concern – he’s just as worried for the smaller cars that surround him.

And just like truckers, crews with MoDOT are facing the same challenges.

One advantage this time around is a lack of rain, making it easier for treatment to stick and create traction. Engineer Steve Campbell says MoDOT crews are gearing up for a long night.

“At this point. We’re going to be active all night,” Campbell said. “We’re going to have full crews in as many trucks as we can, staff that is throughout the night and into the day shift tomorrow. But I think we’re probably going to be actively fighting snow until maybe into Friday morning. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The best advice from MoDOT – take it slow. If you slide off the road or get stuck, do not get out of your vehicle. Make sure you have some essentials in your car to keep you safe, and wait there. Stay buckled up, and call for help.