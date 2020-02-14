Driver strikes senior walking to Blue Springs High School

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo (WDAF). — A vehicle struck a student walking to school Friday, Blue Springs police told FOX4 in a news release.

The incident happened around 7:07 a.m. along Northwest Ashton Drive.

Police said the female student, who is a senior, was not in the crosswalk when the vehicle struck her.

First responders took the student to a nearby hospital, but she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit her stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police did say the driver was not a student at Blue Springs High School.