Driver strikes senior walking to Blue Springs High School

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo (WDAF). — A vehicle struck a student walking to school Friday, Blue Springs police told FOX4 in a news release.
The incident happened around 7:07 a.m. along Northwest Ashton Drive.
Police said the female student, who is a senior, was not in the crosswalk when the vehicle struck her.
First responders took the student to a nearby hospital, but she did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.
The driver who hit her stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.
Police did say the driver was not a student at Blue Springs High School.