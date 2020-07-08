Driver of stolen SUV fleeing Missouri police dies in crash

RAYMORE, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in western Missouri say the driver of a stolen sport utility vehicle who led police on a chase died after crashing into another vehicle in Raymore.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Tuesday afternoon after Cass County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the SUV, which had been reported stolen out of Overland Park.

The sheriff’s office says the driver refused to pull over and led law enforcement on a 20-mile chase until the SUV hit another vehicle on J Highway and rolled.

Investigators say the driver of the stolen SUV was ejected and died at the scene. The driver’s name has not yet been released.