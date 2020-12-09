Driver involved in single-vehicle crash into house confirmed dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police released more information on a single-vehicle crash into a house that happened on Blaine Street and Marlan Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Police said the driver was traveling in a Ford Focus going south on Marlan Avenue when it drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a stop sign and crossed Blaine Street.

The vehicle entered the back yard of 2311 E. Pacific Street and struck the back of a home.

The driver, 87-year-old Bonnie J. Davis, was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Police said this is the 25th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 27th crash-related death in 2020.