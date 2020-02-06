Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route

Police chase a car down the parade route before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to celebrate the Chiefs victory in NFL’s Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).–A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route as fans lined up before the festivities began.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 42-year-old Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say Doyle knocked down multiple barriers along the route about three hours before the parade Wednesday and led police on a chase that reached 60 mph.

Officers forced Doyle’s car into a spin and arrested him and a passenger at gunpoint as nearby Chiefs fans cheered.

No one was hurt.