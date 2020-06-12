Driver arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Mo.– A 37-year-old man was arrested following a traffic stop near Sheldon after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

James D Riley is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while revoked.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy observed Riley make a few minor traffic violations and checked the registration, which showed the car was reported stolen from Barry County.

The Deputy was able to take Riely into custody without incident. The Deputy also located suspected marijuana in the vehicle.

Riley is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond in the Vernon County jail.