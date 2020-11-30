Drive to Save Lives: Blood donations come with a chance to win a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Blood donors will have a chance to win a car if they donate to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) during the Drive to Save Lives event.

The non-profit has teamed up with Youngblood Auto in Springfield to give away a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV.

“We are so excited to present this opportunity to our loyal blood donors,” said Anthony Roberts, CBCO Executive Director. “The pandemic has taken a toll on blood donations, and our hope is that donors will be excited about this chance of making someone’s dream come true – winning a new car while saving local lives.”

Beginning Dec. 1, each person who donates blood will automatically be entered into the drawing. According to the rules, weekly finalists will be drawn each Monday, and one of the finalists will win the vehicle at the giveaway event on Feb. 6.

Those who donate during Drive to Save Lives will get a long-sleeved shirt.

A Kickoff event will be hosted at Youngblood Auto in Springfield on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., where one finalist will be drawn exclusively from donors at that event. You can register to donate at the kickoff event online.

You can find out who is each weekly finalist during the contest on Ozarks Live! at 3 p.m. on KOLR-10.

Photos of the winning vehicle: