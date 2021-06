SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — AutoZone is hosting a Drive-up hiring event on Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1632 E. Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803.

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or job seekers can just show up at the event to be interviewed.

The company is looking to fill over 50 positions across 15 Springfield and surround area locations.

Anyone unable to go to the hiring event can apply online or request an interview with a store manager directly.