“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” event kicks-off today, reminding drivers to drive safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s message for Missouri drivers.

The group’s campaign begins today and will run through September 7.

In 2019, 184 people were killed and 590 seriously injured in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Jon Nelson works for MoDot and says impaired driving is a year-round concern in Missouri. But, he says the goal of this campaign is to help create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence.

He says it’s important for people to understand their decisions matter.

“I don’t think all of us understand just how real some of those consequences are,” Nelson said. “You think about the long-term people losing family members or people having family members who now need some sort of extra care for the rest of their lives because of injury sustained in this. It’s an unfortunate thing that happens way too often in our state.”

Nelson says to think about the other people you’re sharing the roadways with when you get into those kinds of situations so that we can all get home safe.