Outdoor movie in Springfield hosted to raise money for Isabel’s House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri residents can support a local cause by going to a socially distant drive-in theater Saturday, Oct. 17.

Starting at 7 p.m., Isabel’s House will be showing the Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” above the Springfield Underground.

Tickets will be $15 per person. All of the money will go to help Missouri’s children and families.

“To provide 24/7 care for our kiddos, we do staff our house 24/7,” said Holly Beadle, executive director of Isabel’s House. “You can imagine the different needs children may have with those different ages. And we really work to serve all the kiddos whose parents need help with.”

Beadle suggests people show up early. Food will be available at the event.