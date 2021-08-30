Drever Atelier Partners to turn Branson hotel off the strip into affordable apartment complex

BRANSON, Mo. – Drever Atelier Partners purchased the Angel Inn by the Strip, to transform the property into an affordable multi-family community, named The Penleigh – Branson Row. Gaven Drever is one of the owners and developers of the new apartment complex and wants to build something special off of the Branson strip.



“We really want to create a safe and vibrant community a safe and vibrant community where people can just shut their brains off after a long day of work on the strip,” said Drever. “We’re going to be providing discount programs for frontline workers, for school teachers, for police officers.”

More than that, these 324 apartment units will be on the market for around $600 a month. Drever is hoping this will attract the local workforce to live in his community instead of other nearby cities due to a lack of affordable housing in the area.

“There was a real lack of housing in the area, and a lot of local workers are traveling more than 45 minutes to get to work,” said Drever.

The Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer for Taney County Partnership, Jonas Arjes, agreed with Drever and hopes this will help with the city’s workforce shortage.

“Regardless of any solutions or programs that we try to put in place to get more labor, more workforce into the market, that housing issue always comes up,” said Arjes. “Proximity to a lot of employers with job openings is a good thing. I think the price point, the rent is also good.”



Construction on The Penleigh – Branson Row should begin next week and will take nearly ten months to finish.

The Penleigh – Branson Row will include: