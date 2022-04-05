OZARK, Mo. — Voters in Ozark decided to pass a bond issue with 2,164 voting yes and 1,213 voting no. Ozark residents also voted yes on a levy transfer issue with 1,899 voting yes and 1,485 voting no.

Neither issue will increase taxes. Officials said the current tax rate will remain at $4.14 and has not changed since 2003.

Question one asked voters to approve a $19 million bond issue meant to fund constructing three storm shelters at three Ozark school buildings.

Question two was a little more complicated. The Ozark School District is asking voters to allow the transfer of 10 cents from its Debt Service Fund to its General Operating Budget.

Ozark School District’s Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman said in 2021, the district was required by state law to transfer 17 cents from its operating budget due to rising property values in Ozark.

The transfer was done in order to comply with the Hancock Amendment, which ensures school districts do not receive a windfall after increased real estate assessments.

The transfer required a vote from taxpayers. Bauman said that money transferred back into the Operating Budget would help with the rising costs of supplies and staff.