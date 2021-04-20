Dr. Williams resigns, Gov. parson names new acting director of Missouri Department of Health

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Missouri Department of Health Director Dr. Randall Williams submitted his resignation.

In his place, Gov. Parson has appointed Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as acting director. Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff since 2017.

“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”

Gov. Parson said Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to the state during this year of COVID-19.

“We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Gov Parson stated in a press release.