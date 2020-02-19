Dr. Robert Spence, former Evangel University President, dies at age 84

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Evangel University announced the passing of Retired Evangel University president Dr. Robert Spence this morning (2/19/2020).

According to President Carol Taylor, a public memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Evangel in the Robert H. Spence Chapel. A visitation will be held between 1:30 and 2:45 p.m., and the service will be at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Spence’s family has requested contributions to the Robert H. Spence Evangel University Memorial Fund.

A memorial page can be found at www.evangel.edu/DrSpence.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt issued the following statement, “Dr. Spence was a great friend and outstanding leader. We worked closely together in the four years I was President at Southwest Baptist University. I benefited in so many ways from his advice and continued friendship.”

The family of retired Evangel University president Dr. Robert Spence announced last week that Spence had suffered an incapacitating stroke on Sunday (2/16/2020).

Last week Spence was awarded the key to the city by the city of Springfield.

