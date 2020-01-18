Dozens attend Veteran’s funeral that had no relatives

Ar. — Veterans in Arkansas are making sure those who commit a life to service are honored in life, or in death.

This morning dozens of people near Little Rock paid their respects to a soldier, who had no relatives.

Private Leonard Barfileds service unfolded as a young man from 1972 to 1983 he threw his life into service.

A field artillery target acquisition specialist with the 7th infantry and army parachutist, m-16 sharpshooter and hand grenade expert.

At 65 his life ended in a Morrilton house fire, he died alone.

“It’s very sad when at the end of life someone who has to be alone after having been willing to make that type of sacrifice,” Will Beams said, state commander for Veterans and Foreign Wars.

Today as he was laid to rest with full military honors, he was not alone.

Surrounded by brothers and sisters in arms, past and present.

They did not share life together but all shared the sacred oath of service, connecting them all.

“Private Barfield he made the same potential sacrifice that everybody else made, it has to be honored,” Beams said.

The honor is the mission of veterans statewide to never send off a soldier without his military family at his or her side and that they rest along side their family and friends in service.