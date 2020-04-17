Downtown Springfield to undergo roadway resurfacing for four weeks starting today

by: Connor Wilson

Map courtesy of SpringfieldMo.gov

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Roadway resurfacing on multiple areas of Downtown Springfield is scheduled to begin this Friday and will last for four weeks.

Drivers are expected to see single lanes of traffic closed at a time, with traffic being directed around active work areas.

A release from the city of Springfield says that asphalt milling and pavement overlays will be conducted on the following roadway segments:

  • Pershing Street, between Campbell Avenue and Jefferson Avenue
  • Patton Avenue, between Elm Street and Walnut Street
  • Olive Street, between Main Avenue and Jefferson Avenue
  • Walnut Street, between Grant Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue
  • South Avenue, between McDaniel Street and Grand Street
  • Elm Street, between Jefferson Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue 
  • Patton Avenue, between College Street and McDaniel Street
  • McDaniel Street, between Grant Avenue and Robberson Avenue 
  • Water Street, between Campbell Avenue and Jefferson Avenue 
  • Trafficway Street, between Kimbrough Avenue and National Avenue
  • Cherry Street, between Jefferson Avenue and National Avenue 

