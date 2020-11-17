Downtown Springfield Christmas tree getting ready for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield mayor’s Christmas tree arrived in Downtown Springfield Tuesday morning, Nov. 17.

Patrick and Christina Wilkins and their family donated and transported the 35-foot Norway Spruce on a flatbed trailer.

Public Works, Public grounds crews and arborists worked together to get the tree in place and make final adjustments.

The tree will light up during the mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show. The event will be televised this year due to COVID-19.

Mayor Ken McClure is asking everyone to ring bells at 7:55 on Saturday night as the lights come on in the square.