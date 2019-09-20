Downtown Springfield celebrates parking day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Parking day celebrations are happening across the nation on September 20, including downtown Springfield.

Parking day is a national annual event that encourages community members to transform metered parking spaces into temporary parklets and this is the first year Springfield is participating in the initiative.

The idea behind parking day is to bring awareness to communities about the value of space for people rather than cars for one day.

Parking day first started in San Francisco in 2005 to provide a visual for how much space we spend on car storage and to push for more green space in urban areas.

