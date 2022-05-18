SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fixture of Springfield’s beer scene has announced it will close up shop the first week of June.

Lost Signal Brewing Company posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it will close on June 4, 2022. In the post, the owners of Lost Signal thanked the community for support over the last five years and shared it’s been a “wild ride for sure.”

The post said it is time to move on and invited customers to come out and enjoy beer and barbecue one last time before its closing date.

The post also announced anyone who was part of Lost Signal’s Mug Club could take advantage of those benefits at another brewery in downtown Springfield, Hold Fast Brewing.

Lost Signal did not only serve beer at its location at 610 W. College Street in Springfield, it also had beer on tap at other restaurants in the area and sold cans at grocery stores and other shops that sell beer. The brewery’s Smoked Pecan Porter is one of its most popular flavors.

The location is also known for its barbecue, and its website said both Lost Signal’s beer and barbecue have won awards.