Downtown Springfield asks for support due to lack of community events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Downtown Springfield Association is joining Give Ozarks Day with hopes to bring back major events canceled from the pandemic.

“We haven’t been able to have our beloved, iconic community events like Artsfest, Cider Days, Taste of SoMo and much more,” Rusty Worley, DSA Executive Director, said.

Give Ozarks Day is March 24, and donations to DSA (Downtown Springfield Association) can be made from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. here.

Funds will help bring live music back to Park Central Square as well as other events as the community slowly steps-out of the pandemic.

“We invite you to help us bring this heartbeat back to Springfield and the Ozarks. Help us support live performers and sound technicians, and bring guests back to Park Central Square and the small businesses who depend on the thousands of patrons we have each year,” said Worley.

Give Ozarks Day is a regionwide online giving day presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Bass Pro Shops on March 24, 2021. The theme for this year is Rally for Recovery.