Douglas County resident’s property suffers storm damage

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — On Wednesday, April 28, Storms brought damage to several properties, including some sheds and outbuildings in Southern Douglas County.

While it’s not a confirmed tornado, the homeowner says it could be one based on the damage. Property owner Terry Compton saw the severe weather coming around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 14, about 10 miles northwest of Dora, Missouri.

Compton says the storm destroyed her shed, barn, a horse shelter. She saw the wind lift up her daughter’s three-car garage off the ground and destroy it.

“I looked up and saw it coming, and got my dog and ran to the basement, just to see my daughter’s three-car garage just explode,” said Compton.

Compton’s large barn in her back yard ended up at the house next door.

Other things damaged were the electrical pole snapping in half, a few trees on the property, the roof of her daughter’s home, some windows and the door to Compton’s garden shed.

Bonnie Doria, Compton’s neighbor, said she didn’t hear a thing.

“I didn’t know,” said Doria. “I got up and looked, and I thought oh, I said oh my, I said we’re okay, but the neighbors aren’t.”

Doria says it could have been worse. She spent the day picking up what the wind left behind.

“Nothing happened at our house, just shingles in the yard and stuff like that and tin in our calf pasture over there and stuff like that,” said Doria. “It happened so fast we didn’t have time to think.”

Compton’s dog was able to make it back inside, but her daughter’s Great Pyrenees named Stella is still missing. She says she thankful she didn’t put her in the garage as she originally planned.

Along with Stella, Compton is missing two cats and a few chickens.

Photos of Douglas County damages below: