Douglas County Jail on emergency status after staff and inmates test positive for COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- Several staff and inmates at the Douglas County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, it will be operating on emergency status all week.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Douglas County Health Department will be at the jail Monday to test symptomatic inmates.

“Please call 683-1020 should you need to file a non-emergency report. We will not be scheduling CCW permits until next week. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but I believe we need to handle this responsibly and minimize contact with inmates and the public until this runs its course,” said Sheriff Degase.