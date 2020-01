HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.- A double fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning (1/14/2020) in Howell county has taken the lives of two men.

Harley Collins (19) and Billy Farris (47) were killed when Collins’ vehicle crossed the centerline and struck Farris’ vehicle head-on.

The Highway Patrol said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop G’s first and second fatality of 2020.