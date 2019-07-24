Breaking News
Double fatal crash in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal crash occurred early this morning in Barry county has taken the lives of two men.

Everette Kritz (27) and Jacob Morrell (21) were killed when their vehicle ran off of Route 39 just three miles north of Shell Knob.

The Highway Patrol says the vehicle overturned down an embankment after running off the road and hit several trees. Kritz, who was driving the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Morrell was airlifted to the hospital but pronounced dead a few hours later.

This is Troop D’s 57 and 58 fatality of 2019.

