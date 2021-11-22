Dorial Green-Beckham back in jail for 180 days for violating probation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former NFL and Mizzou wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is back in jail for 180 days for violating probation.

Court documents dated November 22 say his 2019 sentence was executed, and has had his probation revoked. That sentence was on a resisting arrest charge, and he was to serve two years probation.

In 2018 Green-Beckham was arrested for possessing a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting arrest. The Springfield Police Department says that a search warrant was being served around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 604 East Grand Street. Green-Beckham was seen inside the house and attempted to flee through a window. Officer’s were able to apprehend him and found marijuana in his pocket.

During a search of the house, about one pound of marijuana and vials of THC oil were found in a backpack that belonged to Green-Beckham. Around seven more pounds of marijuana was found inside the house.

At the time, Green-Beckham was on probation in relation to a DWI case from December 2017 that he pleaded guilty to.

Green-Beckham was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft after spending two seasons at the University of Missouri and one season at the University of Oklahoma. He was required to sit out the entire year at Oklahoma due to transfer rules. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and was waived by them less than a year later.

Before going to Mizzou, Green-Beckham played football at Hillcrest High School where he was named the Rivals High School Football Junior of the Year in 2010 and was named the Sporting News High School Athlete of the Year in as a Senior the following year.