BRANSON,, Mo. — Cox Branson found a Door Dash driver after taking to social media to find him.

Todd, the Door Dash hero, was seen by the Cox’s security team giving a patient the shoes off his feet.

The healthcare system wanted to thank him for his kindness. They were able to find him after around six hours of searching.

Todd said his momma raised him right and we should all strive to be a blessing to others.