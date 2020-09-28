Donors offered a pint of ice cream for a pint of blood at local blood center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of The Ozarks (CBCO) is offering a ‘sweet’ deal to combat the impact COVID-19 has had on the area’s blood supply.

During the “Pint for Pint” Blood Drive, individuals can visit a CBCO donor center any day during the week of Sept. 28 to donate a pint of blood. In return, donors will receive a free pint of ice cream from Hiland Dairy and a coupon for a free pint of hand-crafted beer or root beer from Springfield Brewing Company.

“The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive offers some great treats for our blood donors and rewards them for their lifesaving gift of blood,” said Chris Pilgrim, CBCO media relations representative. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the area’s blood supply, so this blood drive occurs at just the right time. We appreciate the generosity of our sponsors and look forward to a great event.”

Though appointments are not required, they are encouraged to be made at the CBCO website.

