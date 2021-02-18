Donation of $74,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Springfield shocks staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A generous first-time donor surprised the staff of Habitat for Humanity of Springfield this week.

According to a press release, the donor made an unexpected donation of $74,000. The agency says they researched the HFHS database and called the bank several times to make sure this person really did have no prior interaction with the nonprofit.

“A gift like this is simply jaw-dropping,” said Abby Glenn, Development Director for HFHS. “It’s overwhelming to think our mission meant so much to this person. We only wish we had known them so we could properly thank them and their loved ones.”

The nonprofit says it has no immediate plans for the donation but will use the funds to support its affordable housing programs.