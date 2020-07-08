Donation helps provide fans for local families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly $3,000 was donated by customers of Westlake Ace Hardware to help local families in need.

The money allowed The Salvation Army to buy over 200 box fans for those who need help staying cool in the summer heat.

The Salvation Army Major Jon Augenstein says Westlake Ace Hardware has been sponsoring this program for several years.

“I think this really shows the generosity of the people in the Springfield area,” said Augenstein. “Every time there is a need, people rise up and meet that need; This is not Christmas, it’s the hot season and they are right there helping out with the needs.”

Households can qualify for a fan if they have no air conditioning and a vulnerable person is living in the house. A vulnerable person includes someone who is elderly, has disabilities or is under five years old.

If you meet these qualifications, you can call 417-862-5509 extension 108.