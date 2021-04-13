Donation from company helps to expand Jordan Valley Innovation Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Missouri State University Foundation.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A contribution from Brewer Science’s Inc. is helping to expand the Jordan Valley Innovation Center, according to a press release from Missouri State University.

The donation was made to MSU Foundation as part of Brewer Science’s “Onward, Upward” campaign. It will be used to support the construction of the JVIC building expansion which is expected to be complete in early 2022.

The 30,000 square-foot addition will be the main entrance to JVIC and will be known as the Brewer Science Innovation Annex.

“This announcement is a tremendous way to honor the legacy of Dr. Terry Brewer and Brewer Science as the company celebrates 40 years of innovation,” said Missouri State President Clif Smart. “The expansion of JVIC will add space for corporate partners and will continue to drive the growth of research and technology solutions.

“As one of the original JVIC affiliates and a global industry leader, it is fitting that the Brewer Science name be associated with a facility that is leading the way in technological innovation.”

A grand opening ceremony will be held upon completion of the building addition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now