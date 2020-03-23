Donation drive in honor of Aaron Pearson exceeds expectation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–The numbers are in from Officer Aaron Pearson’s third annual blood drive over the weekend.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says they had more than 200 donations. According to Chris Pilgrim, the CBCO spokesman that is more than twice what organizers expected.

CBCO now has three days’ worth of blood on hand, a considerable improvement.

CBCO is extending hours during the COVID-19 crisis to compensate for canceled bloodmobile drives.

The new hours are 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. -3 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.