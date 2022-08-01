SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Donald Trump has endorsed a Missouri candidate for US Senate.

On Monday, August 1, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be endorsing “Eric” in the US Senate race.

He wrote, “There is a BIG election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military, and Great Veterans, together with a powerful toughness on Crime and the Border. We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country. I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump did not clarify which Eric he is endorsing. Eric Schmitt, Eric McElroy, and Eric Greitens are all running in the Primary Election tomorrow, August 2.

Eric Greitens then tweeted, “Honored to have the support of President Trump! We will MAGA!”

He also posted a follow-up tweet, saying, “I’m honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.

President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt’s campaign as ‘great dishonesty in politics.’”

Eric Schmitt’s campaign team also posted on Truth Social, saying, “It is truly an honor to have President Trump’s endorsement in the Senate race. As the only America First candidate in this race, I have fought for election integrity, fought to secure our borders by pushing back on Biden’s reversal of President’s Trump Remain in Mexico Policy, suing, and winning to ensure Title 42 stays in place and suing to finish President Trump’s border wall, and the only candidate who has taken on the Radical Left Lunatics who want to indoctrinate our kids in school. Thank you again, President Trump. We are going to win big and I look forward to restoring the America First agenda with you,”

Additionally, Bernie Sanders endorsed Lucas Kunce, another Missouri candidate for US Senate, saying on Twitter, “During this primary, @LucasKunceMO has shown he’s willing to take on Big Pharma and Big Ag. He’ll fight for an agenda that puts working people first, not big corporations and the billionaires who corrupt our political system. I’m proud to endorse him for U.S. Senate.”