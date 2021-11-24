Don Wessel Honda driving off the lot after 55 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Don Wessel Honda is moving on after 55 years. The dealership announced earlier today via Facebook that it had been purchased by Tad Pinegar.

Pinegar, who takes over as Dealer Principal of Pinegar Honda on December 1st, is a second-generation dealer and plans to continue the same great service that Don Wessel Honda has come to be known for. All current personnel will be keeping their jobs as well.

Don Wessel came to Springfield and took over an Oldsmobile store in 1966. In 1973 he acquired Honda. Don passed away in 2012 and his son Jon took the helm at that time. Jon has worked at the dealership for 50 years.