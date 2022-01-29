SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A domestic disturbance call on Friday, January 28, ended with a gun-wielding suspect dying of a gunshot from the responding police.

At 6:54 p.m., Springfield Police Department responded to 10004 E. McDaniel Street where they were alerted of a domestic disturbance involving a man, identified as Mitchell Hooe, 28, armed with a gun.

A woman and children were located in the apartment with Hooe. Authorities say the woman was not able to speak freely with the officers, leading them to believe the woman and children were in immediate danger.

After forcing entry into the apartment, a police engagement with the suspect ensued, ending in Hooe being shot by one of the officers.

Hooe died on the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The incident is currently under investigation and responding officers were placed under administrative leave pending an internal investigation, authorities say. Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.