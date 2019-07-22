Domestic Abuse; How to get the help you need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On average a person will try to leave an abusive relationship seven times before actually leaving.

The first question that is usually asked when individuals find out about an unhealthy relationship is why don’t they leave?

Domestic abuse advocates said it is not always that easy. Leaving an abusive relationship can be life-threatening.

Women are more likely to be killed after they leave a domestic relationship that if they were to stay in the relationship.

Sunni Nutt of Harmony House said it is important to always have a plan to remain safe in a relationship, or when planning to leave.

