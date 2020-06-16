Dolly Parton Stampede announces reopening date

BRANSON, Mo.- Dolly Parton Stampede announced they will be reopening for the first dinner show in over two months on July 1, 2020.

The show will star a talented cast along with 32 horses, herd of Buffalo, longhorn Steer, a rescue dog relay, and racing pigs. Guest will enjoy a four-course feast including a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, a herb-basted potato, the Stampede’s own specialty dessert.

“We are excited to open on July 1 and to get back to entertaining families with this unique dinner show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said. “We will be observing the guidelines provided by Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.”

For more information and reservations, go to dpstampede.com or call 417-336-3000.