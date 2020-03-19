Dollar General reserves first hour of operation for seniors and at-risk customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dollar General is working to help those most vulnerable to the coronavirus avoid long lines at grocery stores.

The company announced Tuesday it’s reserving the first hour of operation for its senior and other at-risk customers.

Local shopper, Debbie Scurlock, says she’s thankful for the change.

“Especially with guidelines saying we should avoid crowds and stay home,” said Scurlock. “But it’s hard to do that when you have to come every day to find the products you need.”

Dollar General spokesperson, Crystal Ghassemi, says while the change isn’t mandatory they are encouraging those who can wait at least one hour before coming to shop, to do so.

“The change will allow some of our more at-risk neighbors to be able to come in and purchase what they need first thing in the morning and get home,” said Ghassemi.

Ghassemi says signage has been placed on store doors to remind customers of the change.

She says there are also purchase limits on certain items.

“We have limits of three particularly on paper products and wipes right now,” said Ghassemi. “We’re asking folks to use discretion in purchasing those items.”

Ghassemi says stores will also close one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

“We are actively working with our vendor community to be able to order additional supplies to get them into our distribution centers and our stores,” said Ghassemi.

She says shoppers are encouraged to only purchase what they need as retailers as a whole work to combat shortages.