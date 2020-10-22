Dog rescued after spending three weeks on an island in Stockton Lake

STOCKTON, Mo.- Crews from Springfield area rescue group, Rescue One, spent their Wednesday afternoon rescuing a dog that had been stranded on an island for a little over three weeks.

According to a Facebook post from the organization, authorities and local fishermen were unsuccessful in rescuing the dog.

“The area is only accessible by boat, so we aren’t sure how he got there,” the post says.

Rescue One crews went to the island via boat and found the dog, now named Gilligan. Gilligan was found with a green collar but had no tags or a microchip; he also had a fishing lure stuck in his fur.

Rescue One asks anyone to contact them with information about Gilligan’s owner.

Below is a gallery of Gilligan taken by Rescue One.

