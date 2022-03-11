BRANSON, Mo. – The U.S. average price for a gallon of gas has topped $4 for the first time in more than a decade. Branson might be one of the few cities that the price might not affect.



“Historically, we have worked out pretty well when gas prices have increased in years past,” says the director of communications for the Branson Lakes Area, Chamber of Commerce, and CVB Lynn Berry. “We have always fared well. People like to come to Branson because of the proximity, but also because it’s a great vacation value.”



Berry says Branson’s challenge right now is the workforce. She says they are down a huge number of workers and are seeking to have more come to work in Branson.



“I’m not sure how gas prices will affect whether or not they came back to work this season, but we will be finding out pretty shortly as we ramp up,” says Berry. “It would be difficult to fill places when folks can’t afford to drive.”