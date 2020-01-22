Dodgeball teams can compete in Branson’s dodgeball tournament

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Parks and Recreation Department has made dodgeball better by adding trampolines.
The department partnered with Big Air Trampoline Park to offer an Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball Tournament and League.
The games will be six against six and played at the trampoline park which is at 3300 Gretna Rd.
Here are the details:
- The tournament is on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
- The cost is $30 per team
- Two game guarantee
For the Dodgeball League:
- Beginning Tuesdays beginning March 3.
- The cost is $150 per team.
- Four weeks of double headers followed by a season end tournament.
If you want to register for the new dodgeball programs, click here.