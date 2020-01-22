Dodgeball teams can compete in Branson’s dodgeball tournament

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Parks and Recreation Department has made dodgeball better by adding trampolines.

The department partnered with Big Air Trampoline Park to offer an Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball Tournament and League.

The games will be six against six and played at the trampoline park which is at 3300 Gretna Rd.

Here are the details:

  • The tournament is on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
  • The cost is $30 per team
  • Two game guarantee

For the Dodgeball League:

  • Beginning Tuesdays beginning March 3.
  • The cost is $150 per team.
  • Four weeks of double headers followed by a season end tournament.

If you want to register for the new dodgeball programs, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories