Dodgeball teams can compete in Branson’s dodgeball tournament

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Parks and Recreation Department has made dodgeball better by adding trampolines.

The department partnered with Big Air Trampoline Park to offer an Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball Tournament and League.

The games will be six against six and played at the trampoline park which is at 3300 Gretna Rd.

Here are the details:

The tournament is on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.

The cost is $30 per team

Two game guarantee

For the Dodgeball League:

Beginning Tuesdays beginning March 3.

The cost is $150 per team.

Four weeks of double headers followed by a season end tournament.

If you want to register for the new dodgeball programs, click here.