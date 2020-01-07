Doctors worry this flu season will be worse than last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors with the CDC say this flu season could be worse than last year.

Here at home, The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting one 196 cases of flu so far this season.

Most of those cases are influenza B.

Nearly 3,000 people have died from the flu or its complications.

Some of the hardest-hit states are Wisconsin and South Carolina.

The CDC shows Missouri’s flu impact is low but Arkansas is rated as high impact.

Doctor Anthony Fauci works with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

He has one reminder for anyone worried about getting the flu.

“The benefits of influenza vaccines are very clear, either you protect yourself from getting initially infected, or even if you do get infected it can prevent you from progressing to serious disease,” Doctor Fauci said.

The peak of flu season usually happens in February or early March and that’s one reason doctors are worried they are seeing so many cases already.