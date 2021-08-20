Doctors encourage flu shots by the end of October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Flu season is just a couple of months away, and doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated now.

Flu season doesn’t officially start till October, but some are getting their flu shots now.

“We have already been asked by several patients to get their flu shots,” Walmart Pharmacist on Glenstone and Kearney Chelsea Aimes said.

The CDC says the possible side effects of any vaccine are the same whether or not you get them simultaneously.

The CDC also recommends that people get a flu shot before the end of October as the flu can show up anytime between October to May.

“The immunity to the flu does wane over time,” Aimes said. “We would encourage everyone to be vaccinated before October. But we might encourage that elderly population to hold off a little longer, so they’re protected through the full flu season.”

The COVID and Flu vaccines are very different.

“They are very different viruses with very different vaccines so the proteins that your immune system is attacking are nothing alike,” Coordinator for Infection Prevention There’s no cross-reactivity of cross-immunity. Where one vaccine gives you cross-immunity to the other, they’re very different.