Doctor says presidential election is ‘like a bad divorce’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 is leading to a large amount of mail-in absentee ballots are extending the results, creating more stress in America.

A couple of election judges here in town said their job has been stressful this year, but can’t imagine how stressed election judges are in states that have yet to make a call.

“This one has been more stressful than any election I have worked,” said Darrel Smith, election judge here in Greene County for 16 years, “so many more ballots, so many more voters.”

Smith and Peggy Stepp have been working together as bipartisan election judges for over a decade.

“I make sure he has to do some of the democrat’s stuff, and he grits his teeth and fusses,” Peggy said.

Smith says he and his wife believe voting is essential for everyone.

“We don’t hesitate to correct each other,” Smith said. “We make sure that everybody who can vote votes.”

The couple said this is a stressful election for counters.

“Most of the voters never realize what’s going on behind the scenes,” said Smith. “They think we push the machines out and bring the machines back, and that’s it.”

Though Smith and Peggy feel stressed, they believe it’s worse in other states with protesters outside.

“I would be very stressed out to be in that situation,” said Smith. “I think I had a crowd outside yelling and screaming and marching and disrupting the environment inside.”

A doctor at Mercy Hospital says the election is causing people to react in ways they wouldn’t normally.

“It’s been like a bad divorce, where the worst of everyone is pointed out,” said Dr. Joyce Noble, a licensed psychologist at Mercy Hospitals.

Noble said exercise is a great coping strategy during this time, “burn that anxious energy off, eat something that is healthy. When we may feel like bingeing on junk food while we stay up late just to see if another state is called, we will feel helpless, and our hair will fall out, we’ll grind our teeth at night, we won’t sleep.”

Noble also says people shouldn’t try to villainize each other,

“We are the Ozarks and we are friendly,” said Noble. “We start seeing people more as people, instead of the opposition. Our neighbors may want different things, but in the end, we all want a safe and prosperous country.”

Although FOX News has called Arizona, states like Nevada and Arizona are expected to continue their count into Friday, Nov. 6.