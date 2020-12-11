Doctor, nurse at Mercy Hospital explain the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A doctor and nurse in Mercy’s Critical Care Unit said COVID-19 is different from the flu and is causing them, along with other healthcare workers, to be overworked.

One of those questions is how does the coronavirus differ from the flu? According to the CDC, COVID-19 has killed more people in the United States since February than influenza did in the last five years.

“With our covid patients, they seem to turn more quickly, get more critical more quickly,” said Brandii Pendergrass, a licensed practical nurse at Mercy Hospital.

The CDC reported 11,000 flu deaths in 2018 and 22,000 flu deaths in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 290,000 Americans in the past ten months since the first death on Feb. 6, 2020.

“We have all seen these patients with flu who come in sick but quickly turnaround, get better, and leave in a couple of days,” said Dr. Karthik Vadamalai, a critical care physician at Mercy Hospital. “But this disease is something we have never seen before. They stay in the hospital for a long time, and they’re more sick.”

Even if you survive COVID-19, Vadamalai said you can still have permanent organ damage from the disease.

“That is a huge change in anyone’s life,” Dr. Vadamalai said, “also it causes, you’d have more blood clots.”

Dr. Vadamalai said he understands sometimes patients may not be able to come to terms that they have caught COVID-19.

“I think it’s hard for them to accept,” said Vadamalai. “Unfortunately, one of those patients ended up passing away in a few days. Towards the end, they actually believed in the virus, that it’s real, and they felt horrible on day one when they first denied. It’s sad but I think we have to repeatedly be patient and explain the facts clearly.”

Over the last few months, health care staff have been pushed to over work themselves.

“It’s been hard,” Pendergrass said, “just something that I’ve never experienced before.”

For more information on COVID-19 in the Ozarks, you can find that on Missouri’s public health dashboard.