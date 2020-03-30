Doctor from viral photo tells about storm destroying his home

Ark. — A photo of an Arkansas doctor high-fiving his son through a glass door is showing the world the sacrifice doctors are making right now.

The picture gained plenty of attention on the internet and now we’re learning this family is also dealing with a natural disaster.

Doctor Jared Burks was staying alone in his Northeast Arkansas home, to keep his family safe.

His wife was staying with her parents, with the couple’s young son.

Doctor Burks received a call from his wife Saturday, March 28, warning him about the storm.

“I saw it coming towards the house and I was like, ‘oh it’s probably time for me to get to the closet,'” Dr. Burks said. “So, by the time I got in the closet it was about 30 seconds and I just started hearing glass breaking, the walls started shaking, my ears started popping and the house if felt like it lifted up and fell back down.”

Seconds later, he climbed out of the closet to find his home destroyed.

Now, the family is staying hopeful and says they’re thankful their son was not home when the storm hit.