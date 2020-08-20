Health professionals concerned about flu season starting during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Flu season is coming up and unlike years in the past, there will be two respiratory illnesses this year.

Family medicine Doctor David Barbe and Kathryn Wall, public information administrator with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, say their number one concern this fall is that you can catch both flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Dr. Barbe says healthcare professionals are already stretched thin from the pandemic.

“This year is especially important,” Dr. Barbe said, “if we can reduce the number of people with the flu, it will allow us to focus on and devote resources to those individuals that come even more ill with COVID.”

“One of the reasons for some of the efforts we made is really to make sure we had resources and space in our hospitals and our healthcare system,” said Wall.

With everything doctors and medical workers have gone through this year, they say there is one silver lining: a lot of people are taking precautions to avoid COVID-19, which will also reduce the incidents of flu.